|
|
|
WHITESIDE Christopher (Norm) Trooper 22/8/88-7/7/09
10 years ago our brave son and brother Christopher was tragically taken from us whilst fighting for his country in Afghanistan.
Chris was never without
a smile and a heart of pure gold.
God broke the mould when He made you Christopher. A day doesn't go by when we don't think of you. We hope they're looking after you up there son. Christopher will forever be remembered as a wonderful son and loving big brother to Daniel and of course a brave light dragoon forever.
In Chris's words "Mum I'm living the dream". Love always,
forever in our broken hearts
Mum, Malc and Dan x x x
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 6, 2019