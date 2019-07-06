Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Whiteside
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Whiteside

Memories Condolences

Christopher Whiteside Memories
WHITESIDE Christopher (Norm) Trooper 22/8/88-7/7/09

10 years ago our brave son and brother Christopher was tragically taken from us whilst fighting for his country in Afghanistan.
Chris was never without
a smile and a heart of pure gold.
God broke the mould when He made you Christopher. A day doesn't go by when we don't think of you. We hope they're looking after you up there son. Christopher will forever be remembered as a wonderful son and loving big brother to Daniel and of course a brave light dragoon forever.
In Chris's words "Mum I'm living the dream". Love always,
forever in our broken hearts
Mum, Malc and Dan x x x
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.