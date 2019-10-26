|
PORTER Christopher John On October 20th 2019,
Chris passed away peacefully
after a long illness in the care of Lytham Court Nursing Care Home, Lytham.
A beloved husband to Helen,
much loved father to Robert,
dear father in law to Carly and loving grandfather to Alyssa.
Dearly loved son of Frederick (deceased) and Edith and
dear brother to Jacqueline.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday November 1st at 11am and after at the St. Annes
Ex- Servicemen's Club,
22 Alexandra Road, St Annes,
FY8 1YE. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Parkinson & Dementia,
David Pope Funeral Services Ltd,
42 Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EW
Tel. 01253 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019