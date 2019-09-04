|
|
|
In loving memory of
Christine Stones
(nee Robins) Who passed away peacefully on
28 August 2019, aged 77 years old.
Christine, born to Rupert and Beatrice, is survived by her husband Dudley,
brother David, sister Stephanie,
children James and Alex and her grandchildren Thomas, Matthew, Sarah, Peter and William.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Crownhill Crematorium
in Milton Keynes on
Wednesday 11th September at 1.45pm, and/or to donate to
The Alzheimer's Society
- cheques should be made payable to the charity and sent to
H.W. Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019