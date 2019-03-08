Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool
58 Bispham Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Christine Rogerson

Christine Rogerson Notice
ROGERSON At home on Sunday 3rd March, aged 75 years.

CHRISTINE

Much loved wife of William. Cherished mum of Diane. Adored sister of Jeanette and sister in law to Jim. Beloved of Valerie, Murdo, Ellen and Freya.

Her funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Saturday 16th March at 12:15pm.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Guide Dogs for the Blind or Trinity Hospice.

Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool,
FY2 0NR. Tel: 01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
