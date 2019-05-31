|
|
|
Morphet Christine Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 22nd May 2019, aged 61 years. Christine, a much loved Daughter of Dora and the late Leslie
and sister to Susan, Paulene,
Terry and Gillian.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th June at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to Cancer Research
c/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 31, 2019
Read More