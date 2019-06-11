|
HAMID (Nee Sutton)
Christine Fiona Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 23rd May 2019
aged 50 years.
Much loved mum to
David and Georgina,
loving niece to Des and Helen,
also a dear cousin to
Steven and Andrew.
Christine will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 13th June at 1.30pm. The family have asked for bright clothing to be worn.
Reception after the service
to be held at
Cleveleys Community Church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cleveleys Community Church
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 11, 2019
