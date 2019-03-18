|
|
|
Akeroyd Christine Elizabeth Former Mayor of the
Borough of Fylde.
Peacefully at home on
13th March 2019, Christine, aged 78 years, beloved mum, sister, auntie, great-aunt and grandma. "Will be sadly missed by her family and many friends."
Service at St. Cuthbert's Church, Lytham on Friday 29th March
at 1.45pm,
followed by private committal.
The wearing of hats
by ladies is encouraged.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Girlguiding Kilgrimol
Building Fund"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughters, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes, FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
