HALE Charles William Passed away at
The Victoria Hospital, Blackpool on 4th September 2019, aged 75. Beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather.
He will be remembered as
a kind and gentle man.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool on Monday 23rd September at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
NC Funeral Directors,
40 Highfield Road, Blackpool,
FY4 2JA Tel:01253 420450
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
