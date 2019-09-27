|
|
|
STOTT Celia
(née Shipton) On Sunday 22nd September 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family whilst in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Celia passed away aged 75 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Geoff,
much loved Mum of David,
dear Mother-in-law to Katey,
loving 'Nanny Stott' to Ellie, Noah and Hannah and a dear Sister to Carol, Sandra and Paul.
Celia will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Thornton Parish
on Wednesday 9th October 2019
at 2:30pm, followed by a
private committal at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations may be given in Celia's memory to Langdale and Ambleside Mountain Rescue.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019