WEST Catherine Therese
'Cath' Peacefully in Clifton Hospital on Monday February 4th 2019,
aged 80 years.
"Catherine will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends"
Requiem Mass to be celebrated
St. Bernadettes Catholic Church, Devonshire Road on
Monday 25th February at 9.00 am, followed by the Committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Sprays and small floral arrangements to be left at the altar and donations, if desired to St. Bernadette's Catholic Church. Donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
