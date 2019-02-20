Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Requiem Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
09:00
St. Bernadettes Catholic Church
Devonshire Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine West

Notice Condolences

Catherine West Notice
WEST Catherine Therese
'Cath' Peacefully in Clifton Hospital on Monday February 4th 2019,
aged 80 years.
"Catherine will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends"
Requiem Mass to be celebrated
St. Bernadettes Catholic Church, Devonshire Road on
Monday 25th February at 9.00 am, followed by the Committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Sprays and small floral arrangements to be left at the altar and donations, if desired to St. Bernadette's Catholic Church. Donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.