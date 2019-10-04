|
|
|
ALEXANDER Caroline Mary
(nee Costello) On October 1st, 2019,
died peacefully in Victoria Hospital after a short illness.
The dearly loved wife of Richard, much loved and devoted mother to Zoe, treasured grandma to Amelia and a dear sister and auntie.
'Forever in our hearts.'
Service and interment to take place at Park Cemetery, Lytham
on Wednesday 16th October
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, maybe sent for Trinity Hospice
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors
Rose Court Funeral Home
1A St David's Road North
St Annes, FY8 2AT
Tel: 781011
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019