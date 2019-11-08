Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Harrison

Notice Condolences Gallery

Carole Harrison Notice
Harrison Carole Norma Sadly after a short illness,
Carole passed away in
Victoria Hospital, Blackpool on Monday 4th November 2019.
Beloved wife of John,
devoted mum of Mandy, Paul
and the late Steven, nana to Natalie, Sophie and Chloe,
great nana to Jessica, Chris,
Alfie and Freddie.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Thursday 14th November 2019
at 11:30 AM.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Cancer Research U.K.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service, Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -