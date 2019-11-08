|
|
|
Harrison Carole Norma Sadly after a short illness,
Carole passed away in
Victoria Hospital, Blackpool on Monday 4th November 2019.
Beloved wife of John,
devoted mum of Mandy, Paul
and the late Steven, nana to Natalie, Sophie and Chloe,
great nana to Jessica, Chris,
Alfie and Freddie.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Thursday 14th November 2019
at 11:30 AM.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Cancer Research U.K.
Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service, Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019