The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool
58 Bispham Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00
St Kentigerns Church
Carole Green Notice
Green Carole Passed away peacefully
at her home on
Saturday 31st August 2019
in the loving care of her
husband Kevin.
Much loved mum to
Kieron and Simon and
coolest Grandma to Hannah.
Her funeral service will take place on Friday 13th September 2019
at St Kentigerns Church at 11.00am followed by committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations can be made in her memory to Parkinson's UK.
All enquiries please to
Co-op Funeralcare
01253 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
