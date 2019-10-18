|
|
|
WOODHALL Carol Anne
(née Livingstone) Passed away peacefully at the
Eden Valley Hospice on
Wednesday 16th October 2019.
Carol aged 72 years,
beloved wife of the late Graham,
daughter of Edna Livingstone,
mother of Graham,
mother in law to Beth and
a dear granny to James.
Funeral service to be held at
Carlisle Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd October at 11:40am. Family flowers only,
donations if desired will be in aid of
Eden Valley Hospice.
All enquiries to
George Hudson and Sons,
Funeral Directors
Tel: 01228 521913.
The family would like to thank
all staff and volunteers at
Eden Valley Hospice for the
wonderful care Carol received.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019