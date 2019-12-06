|
|
|
Wolstenholme Carl Passed away unexpectedly on
1st December, aged 47,
with his family at his side.
Deeply loved dad of
Deborah, Carly and Lauren.
Much loved and missed son of
Paul and Beverley,
and devoted grandad
to Phoebe, Luca and Darcy
and a loving partner to Jane.
He will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Family flowers only please
with donations in lieu to
The I.T.U. at Victoria Hospital.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December 2019
at 1:15pm.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019