|
|
|
Molloy Bryan Passed away peacefully
with his family around him on
11th October, aged 78.
Beloved Husband of the late Carol, loving Dad to David and Angela, and Father in Law in to Glen.
Much loved and missed "Grand"
to Ferne and Summer.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
Flowers welcome.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Monday 21st October 2019 at 11:00am.
Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019