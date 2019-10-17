Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00
Park Crematorium
Lytham
Bryan Molloy Notice
Molloy Bryan Passed away peacefully
with his family around him on
11th October, aged 78.
Beloved Husband of the late Carol, loving Dad to David and Angela, and Father in Law in to Glen.
Much loved and missed "Grand"
to Ferne and Summer.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
Flowers welcome.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Monday 21st October 2019 at 11:00am.
Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
