Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00
Fairhaven United Reformed Church, The White Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Wilson

Notice Condolences

Brian Wilson Notice
WILSON Brian After a short illness bravely borne, Brian passed away in
Trinity Hospice on
Wednesday June 12th 2019,
aged 58 years.

Beloved husband of Michele, dearly loved dad of Danielle, Emma and Darren, loving father in law of Chris, Ben and Kayleigh, very special grandad of Hollie,
Ruby-Lilly, Evie, Ava and Darcy, cherished son of Eleanor and
the late Hector and dear brother
of Terry and Lorraine.

Service to be held at
Fairhaven United Reformed Church, The White Church on
Monday June 24th at 11:00 am followed by committal at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.

All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.