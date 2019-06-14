|
WILSON Brian After a short illness bravely borne, Brian passed away in
Trinity Hospice on
Wednesday June 12th 2019,
aged 58 years.
Beloved husband of Michele, dearly loved dad of Danielle, Emma and Darren, loving father in law of Chris, Ben and Kayleigh, very special grandad of Hollie,
Ruby-Lilly, Evie, Ava and Darcy, cherished son of Eleanor and
the late Hector and dear brother
of Terry and Lorraine.
Service to be held at
Fairhaven United Reformed Church, The White Church on
Monday June 24th at 11:00 am followed by committal at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 14, 2019
