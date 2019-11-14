|
|
|
Tinker Brian Passed away peacefully at Glenroyd Nursing Home on Saturday 2nd November 2019
with his loved ones by his side, dearly devoted dad of Lisa and loving partner to Dorothy.
Brian will be profoundly
missed by all who knew him.
Thanks to all the staff at
Glenroyd Nursing Home and
Ward 7 Victoria Hospital. Service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on
Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 12:30 PM. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Cancer Research U.K., Enquiries and donations to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019