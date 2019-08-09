|
|
|
NIELD Brian Sadly passed away on
Friday 2nd August 2019 in the care of The Waterside Care Home,
Blackpool aged 81 years.
He will be very sadly missed
by his loving wife Jean,
sons David and Paul, grandson Gregor
and all who knew him.
A service will be held at
St Marks Church, Layton on
Friday 16th August at 12.15
followed by committal at
Carleton Crematorium at 1.15.
Brian's family ask for
family flowers only but
donations in lieu to be made to
R.N.L.I or St Marks Church c/o
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road, Blackpool,
FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019