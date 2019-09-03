Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
13:30
St John's Church
Thornton
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
14:30
Fleetwood Cemetery
Brian McNicol Notice
McNICOL
(Brian) On Monday 26th August 2019
peacefully whilst in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Brian passed away,
aged 79 years.
Loving husband to Jean,
dad to Julie and Craig,
papa to Owen and Leah,
father in law to Mark and Summer,
brother and uncle.
Brian will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St John's Church, Thornton
on Tuesday 10th September 2019
at 1.30pm, prior to Burial at
Fleetwood Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Cancer Research c/o
the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road, East Thornton,
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019
