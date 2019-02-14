|
|
|
LATHAM Brian Charles Passed away at home on
Saturday 2nd February 2019,
aged 83 years.
Loving husband of Carole, devoted dad of Michael and Belinda, special father-in-law of Angela and Bobby and fun-loving grandad of Sam, Ava and Elliott.
Funeral service will take place at
St Christopher's Church,
Hawes Side Lane, on
Thursday 21st February at 11am, prior to committal at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St Annes.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to MacMillan Cancer Support.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Telephone 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
