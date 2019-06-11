|
Grime Brian The family of the late Brian Grime, wish to express sincere thanks to all of their friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement.
Also for the cards, letters of condolence and donations to Barnardo's.
Thanks to Dr L Momin, special thanks to Reverend Jayne Ward, Vicar of Cleveleys Parish Church for a comforting service and to Alison Orchard, Funeral Director and all of the staff at Co-op Funeralcare for funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 11, 2019
