D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
GREENHALGH Brian Suddenly at his home on
Friday February 22nd 2019,
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Patricia and loving father
of the late Steven.
"A much loved and respected friend of many".
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Wednesday March 13th at 2.30 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Dog's Trust and/or Macmillan Nurses. Donations and all enquiries please c/o
D Hollowell & Sons
Funeral Directors,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road, Blackpool,
Tel 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
