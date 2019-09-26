|
|
|
FENTON Brian On Friday 20th September 2019, peacefully and surrounded
by his loving family, whilst at his home in Cleveleys,
Brian
passed away
aged 69 years.
Beloved husband of Karen, much loved dad of Shaun, John, Claire, Paul and Stuart, a loving grandad and a dear brother to Sandra.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Brian's funeral service
will take place on
Wednesday 9th October 2019
at 2.45pm at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1, Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
01253 776281.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019