|
|
|
Dickinson Brian Passed away peacefully in his
sleep after a short illness in the
Cornmill Nursing Home on
31st August 2019, aged 84 years.
Much loved husband of Frances, loving dad of Lewis, Andrew
and Anne. Dear father in law of Carol, Kerry and Steve.
Devoted grandpa and
great grandpa.
Brian will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary and St Michaels Church, Garstang on
Wednesday 11th September
at 11.00 am prior to burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
Donations in memory
to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Co-op Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 602316
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019