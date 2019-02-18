|
|
|
COLLINGE Brian The family of the late Brian would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to Canon John Hall and Fr Christopher for their kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and
The Cons Club for their warm hospitality, finally to all the staff
at JP Dell Funeral Directors
for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
