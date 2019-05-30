Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:30
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Butterworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Butterworth

Notice Condolences

Brian Butterworth Notice
BUTTERWORTH Brian Passed away suddenly in the
Lake District on Friday 17th May.
Devoted husband to Margaret, dearly loved dad of Gillian, David, Cheryl and the late Andrew,
loved father-in-law of Garry and the treasured grandad of
James and Megan.
Service to be held on
Friday 7th June, 12.30pm
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.