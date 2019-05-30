|
BUTTERWORTH Brian Passed away suddenly in the
Lake District on Friday 17th May.
Devoted husband to Margaret, dearly loved dad of Gillian, David, Cheryl and the late Andrew,
loved father-in-law of Garry and the treasured grandad of
James and Megan.
Service to be held on
Friday 7th June, 12.30pm
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 30, 2019
