|
|
|
Booth Brian Former owner of Jokers Nightclub, Blackpool.
Brian peacefully fell asleep in the loving care of
Blackpool Victoria Hospital with his dear family by his side on Monday 25th November 2019, aged 73 years.
Devoted husband of Sue,
cherished dad of Marie, EJ and Andy and much loved grandad
of Louisa-May, Charlie, Skye,
Nicole, Rose, Bradley and Harvey. Loving brother of Ann, a dear brother-in-law, much loved
father-in-law of Laura and Brian and a very dear uncle.
Brian will be sadly missed
by all his family and many friends and all who had the pleasure to have known him.
Funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 12th December at 2.45pm. Family floral tributes
only please by request.
All enquiries c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham,
Blackpool FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019