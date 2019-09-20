Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
14:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Barnes

Notice Condolences

Brian Barnes Notice
BARNES Brian On Wednesday
11th September 2019,
peacefully whilst in Blackpool
Victoria Hospital and of
Thornton-Cleveleys, Brian passed away aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Tess and a loving father to Debra and Grandad to Aidan.
Brian will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
in Brian's memory to
Blue Skies Hospital Fund
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5BU.
Tel; 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.