BARNES Brian On Wednesday
11th September 2019,
peacefully whilst in Blackpool
Victoria Hospital and of
Thornton-Cleveleys, Brian passed away aged 86 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Tess and a loving father to Debra and Grandad to Aidan.
Brian will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
in Brian's memory to
Blue Skies Hospital Fund
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5BU.
Tel; 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019