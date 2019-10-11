|
|
|
BALL (James Brian)
"Brian" Formerly of ICI Thornton
On Saturday 5th October 2019 peacefully whilst in hospital and of Carleton, formerly of Fleetwood, Brian passed away aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Delyse, much loved dad of Joanne and a loving grandad to Chris and his wife Arousha, Sophie and Lucy.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 17th October 2019
at 11.45am.
Flowers welcome or a donation in lieu of flowers to a , c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019