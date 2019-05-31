|
PARKER Brenda
JP: (nee Garnett) Died peacefully on
Wednesday 15th May 2019,
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of Barrie, devoted mother of Stephanie and John, mother in law of Roy and Celia, Nana of Hazel, Lloyd, Ellis and Wesley, great grandma of Shannan, Brenna and Lottie.
"Brenda will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends."
Service to be held at
Holy Trinity Church,
Dean Street, Blackpool on
Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 12.30pm followed by committal at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St Annes.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 31, 2019
