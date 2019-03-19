|
|
|
MURPHY Brenda 1933 - 2019
Passed away peacefully in her hometown of Blackpool on
Friday 8th March 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Edward, much loved mum of Julie & Caroline and loving grandma of Glenn, Max, Rhys, Nei and Osian.
Funeral service will take place at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St Annes on
Friday 29th March at 2pm.
Flowers may be sent.
Donations in lieu to
North West Air Ambulance.
All floral tributes, donations and enquiries to D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home
Telephone 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More