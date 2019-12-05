|
|
|
GILL Brenda The family of the late Brenda Gill would like to thank family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers
and donations for
there recent sad loss.
We would also like to thank the Annacliffe Care Home, Bispham Gardens Nursing Home and Blackpool Victoria Hospital for their kindness and care
over the past year.
Thanks to Andrew and all the staff at J T Byrne Funeral Directors
for their dignified funeral arrangements and to
Stephen Scholes for leading the service. Also to Sandra and Charlotte at House Of Flowers and to Castle Gardens for the Catering.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019