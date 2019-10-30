|
|
|
CROOK BRADLEY Passed away peacefully
on October 22nd , 2019
at home with his family
beside him, aged 94 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Annie,
loving father of Jeff, Chris & Kathleen and a much-loved grandfather and
great grandfather.
Funeral service at
St John Parish Church Lund
on Tuesday November 5th
at 12.15 p.m prior to cremation
at Lytham Park Crematorium
at 1.30p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019