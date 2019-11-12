Home

Bob Southworth Notice
SOUTHWORTH Bob Bob passed away suddenly
but peacefully at home on
Saturday 26th October 2019,
aged 89 years.

Beloved wife Jean,
much loved dad of
Michelle, Tracy and Brent,
cherished grandad of
Leanne, Lisa, Paul and
dear great grandad.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 14th November
at 1:15pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home
Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
