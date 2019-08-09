|
|
|
PIERCE Bob 22nd June 1926 to 27th July 2019. Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital after
a fall and a bleed to his brain.
He was with his loving wife Doris when he passed away.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Furry Tails Feline Welfare, Stockydale Road, Blackpool.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Friday 16th August 2019
at 12:30 PM. Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019