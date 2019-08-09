Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:30
Park Crematorium Lytham
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Pierce


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Bob Pierce Notice
PIERCE Bob 22nd June 1926 to 27th July 2019. Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital after
a fall and a bleed to his brain.
He was with his loving wife Doris when he passed away.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to Furry Tails Feline Welfare, Stockydale Road, Blackpool.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Friday 16th August 2019
at 12:30 PM. Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.