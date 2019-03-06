|
HARRISON Bob Peacefully in his sleep on 27th February 2019 at Lytham Court Nursing Home,
Bob
aged 91 years
of Lytham.
Beloved husband of Jean and much loved father of Robert.
Service and Cremation at Lytham Crematorium on Tuesday 12th March at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request please, donations if so desired may be sent to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd
42 Clifton Street Lytham FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
