JONES Blanche It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Blanche who passed away peacefully on 2nd September 2019, aged 80.
Now reunited with
her beloved Derek.
Loving Mum to Melody, Steve, Andrew and Rachel, also much loved Nannie to Charlotte, Christopher, Lauren and Luke.
Her Funeral service will take place at Bispham All Hallows Church then on to Carleton Crematorium on Friday 13th September 2019
at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare 58 Bispham Road,
Blackpool, FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019