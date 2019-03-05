Home

UNDERWOOD Bill Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the Belsfield House Care Home, Carlin Gate Blackpool on Sunday 17th February 2019, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Edith, much loved dad of Katy and Julian and a cherished grandad of Hannah, Jacob and Zac.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 12th March at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Belsfield House Care Home.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
