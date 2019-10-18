|
|
|
CRAYSTON Bill On Wednesday 9th October 2019, peacefully whilst in the loving care of The Cornmill Nursing Home, Garstang and of Hambleton,
Bill passed away, aged 87 years, surrounded by his family.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Edna,
much loved dad to Rob and Clare, loving grandad to Lucy and Chloe,
a dear father in law to Vicky and Richard and brother in law to Jean.
Bill will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
"Gone from our lives but
not from our hearts."
Funeral Service will take place at United Reform Church Hambleton on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 11.30am prior to burial in Hambleton Parish Churchyard
at 12.15pm
All enquiries and
floral tributes please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road
East Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019