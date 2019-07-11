|
|
|
McMILLAN
(nee Jamieson)
Betty Passed away peacefully in hospital on Friday July 5th 2019,
aged 93 years.
Loving wife of the late Richard, dearly loved mum of Susan and Sarah, dear mother-in-law of James, much loved nan of Guy, Amy, Stephanie and Jessica and doting great nanny to her
5 great grandchildren.
Special thanks to all who cared for Betty and for their care and attention to the family.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Friday July 19th at 12:00 noon.
All enquiries please to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 11, 2019