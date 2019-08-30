|
KELLIE Betty
B.E.M. Betty passed away peacefully at her home with her family beside her on Saturday 24th August 2019, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mum to Jeanne, Mark, Paul and John. Dearly loved nana and great grandma.
A committal service will take place at Carleton Crematorium at 1.15pm on Thursday 5th September 2019.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to The Dogs Trust c/o
T.H. Fenton, 27-28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DK.
Tel: 01253 852383.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019