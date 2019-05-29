|
|
|
HATTON Betty Passed away peacefully at
The New Thursby Care Home, St. Annes, on Monday 6th May 2019,
Betty, aged 85 years.
Devoted wife to the late Bill,
much loved Mum of Julie and Trevor, Mum in law to Stephen
and Tina, Nanny to Jamie and Gemma, Tom, Nikky, Gabby,
Joe and Harry. Nanny Betty to
Great Grandchildren
Oscar and Eva.
Betty's funeral service to be held
at Lytham Park Crematorium, Wednesday 5th June at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Betty to "Cancer Research UK". c/o
and all further enquiries please
to Layton Funerals, 80 Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP. Telephone: 01253 301306.
Betty has requested that
bright clothing be worn.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 29, 2019
