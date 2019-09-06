|
|
|
Butcher Betty Jean Peacefully at The West Cumberland Hospital, Whitehaven on Thursday 29th August 2019.
Betty aged 83 years.
Formerly of Colchester.
Dearly loved wife of David.
Much loved Mum, Grandma,
Great Grandma, Sister, Aunty
and a loved Mother in law.
Funeral service to be held on
Wednesday 18th September at
Distington Hall Crematorium,
near Whitehaven, Cumbria
at 12:00noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K.
Enquires to Tom Edgars
Tel: 01900603388
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019