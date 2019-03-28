|
AIKMAN (née Cartwright)
Bessie Passed away peacefully at home
Wednesday 20th March 2019
Aged 93 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Alexander Douglas Aikman.
Much loved and highly revered
Mother, Grandmother and
Great-Grandmother.
A truly wonderful woman and true
Friend to all that knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Holly Trinity Church
On
Friday 5th April at 12.30pm.
Followed by burial at Carleton
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made in memory of Bessie
To Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations to
Box Brothers Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
