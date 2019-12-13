|
BANNON Bernard I regrettably have to announce the passing of Bernard on 6th November 2019, aged 76 in his native Liverpool. Bernard was very well known in Blackpool, Benidorm, Tenerife, etc. He was very often seen in what was his local, Rumours.
He was always in the corner holding court as it were.
Only 8 stone but what a guy, as large as life, gave no quarter, spoke what was on his mind even if you did not like what he said.
Very popular with almost everyone, with a few exceptions who knew Bernard and gave him a wide berth. But for all that, Bernard was just great with his strength of character, also his generosity of spirit (if you caught him early in the evening).
He was known by many visitors as Mr. Rumours, as the name for the venue came from his jacket label called Rumours. Bernard was a legend in Blackpool and it was once said to him (Bernard-you are a legend in your own mind!!! he replied---but of course?)
God Bless Him.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019