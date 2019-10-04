Home

KAY Bernadette
née Bishop Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Acorn Nursing Home on Thursday September 26th 2019, aged 72 years.
Dearly loved sister of Madeleine, Ann, Mary and the late Margaret, Eileen, Joseph, Christine, Angela and a loving auntie.
Reception into St Kentigern Catholic Church, Newton Drive, Blackpool on Wednesday October 9th at 5:30pm prior to
Requiem Mass on Thursday at 9:30am followed by committal at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool. All floral tributes and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel : 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
