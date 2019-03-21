Home

Notice Condolences

Becky-Louise Ruddock Notice
Ruddock Becky-Louise Phoebe Jane Passed away on March 4th 2019, aged 22 years.
For a loving daughter,
grand daughter, sister
and girlfriend.
She will be missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Taken from us all to soon, heaven
at least has another Angel.
Funeral Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 22nd March 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations welcome for
Sense charity.

All donations or enquiries to
Box Bros Ltd
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
